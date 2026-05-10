The Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) has released detailed figures covering criminal incidents recorded in Karachi between 1 April and 30 April.

According to the data, 22 vehicles were snatched and 111 were stolen during the month. In addition, 469 motorbikes were snatched at gunpoint, while 2,723 were reported stolen across the city.

The report further stated that 1,624 mobile phones were snatched from citizens in various incidents during April. The CPLC also recorded one case of kidnapping for ransom and nine cases of extortion during the same period.

In incidents of violence and firing, 42 citizens lost their lives in April, according to the report.

Earlier, armed muggers escaped with an estimated Rs 5 to 6 million from a branch in the Pirabad area of Orangi Town on Manghopir Road.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West, Tariq Mastoi, as many as five robbers were involved in the heist. The SSP confirmed that the dacoits made off with between Rs 5 and 6 million.

Police and crime scene units, including the SSP West, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and the Station House Officer (SHO), reached the site immediately after receiving the report. SSP Mastoi stated that CCTV footage from cameras in and around the bank is currently being collected.

According to police, three of the robbers entered the bank while two remained outside to keep watch.

The muggers disarmed the security guard, snatching his pistol and rifle, before looting the cash from the bank counte