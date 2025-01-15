Another citizen killed for resisting robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: A young man was gunned down when he offered resistance to robbers in Karachi’s Korangi area on Wednesday, ARY News reported citing police.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Kamran Khan, five robbers entered a house with the intention of committing a crime. As the robbers attempted to flee, a youth who had come to offer Fajr prayers raised an alarm, catching their attention.

The SSP said that in retaliation, the robbers fired at the youth, resulting in fatal injuries.

Following the incident, SSP Korangi Kamran Khan suspended the SHO of Zaman Town and the in-charge of the relevant police checkpoint. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Earlier a man was killed while resisting a robbery attempt at his tyre shop near the government Islamia Law college in Karachi.

According to reports, the incident took place near Islamia College roundabout, where the victim, Hassan Arif, was working at his tyre shop when armed assailants entered intending to rob him.

Hassan, who was in the shop at the time, attempted to resist the robbery. However, one of the assailants shot him in the chest, inflicting fatal wounds.

The police stated that the area was busy, with a rally passing nearby during the shooting, and added that the robbers managed to flee easily.