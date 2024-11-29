VIDEO: CCTV captures 45 seconds robbery in Karachi

KARACHI: In a swift and disturbing robbery in Gulshan Hadid Phase 2, two criminals managed to steal a young man’s mobile phone and escape in just 45 seconds. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and since gone viral, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the viral incident occurred in the alley behind the victim’s house in District Malir. The young man can be seen holding his mobile phone when two suspects on a motorcycle approached him and accelerated toward him upon noticing him.

One of the robbers grabbed the young man by the neck, causing him to panic and attempt to flee. Meanwhile, the second suspect, dressed in shalwar kameez, pulled out a gun and chased the victim.

Despite his efforts to protect the phone, the young man eventually handed it over. The viral footage shows the robber on the motorcycle slapping him and searching him for other valuables before both suspects fled the scene.

The CCTV footage has raised concerns over the increasing crime rate in the area, especially in light of the audacity of the attack, which took place in broad daylight. Police are investigating the incident, but as of now, the suspects remain at large.

On November 28, another robbery occurred in Quaidabad, where a man was robbed of Rs5.5 million. CCTV footage from the incident, lasting just nine seconds, shows two armed dacoits swiftly snatching the victim’s bag full of money.

The footage reveals the suspects on a motorcycle approaching the victim, identified as Rashid, just as he stepped out of his car. One dacoit brandished a weapon while the other grabbed the victim’s bag containing the cash.

The robbery took place as Rashid was on his way to deposit the money at the bank. The entire incident unfolded in a mere nine seconds, allowing the robbers to escape without any resistance. Police are continuing their investigation into the crime.

The rise in street crimes in Karachi indicates a troubling trend, as citizens lament that the government has failed to protect them from criminal activities.