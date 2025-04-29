web analytics
37.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Seven unidentified bodies found in Ziarat

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ZIARAT: Seven unidentified bodies were recovered on Tuesday from the Chutair Tangi area of Ziarat district of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to Deputy Commissioner Ziarat, some local residents spotted seven bodies near Konchi dam and informed the authorities.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams and Levies personnel reached the scene and shifted the bodies to a hospital. Police launched an investigation into the incident.

“Details and facts will be confirmed after the investigation is complete,” the deputy commissioner stated, adding that efforts are ongoing to identify the victims and determine the motive and perpetrators behind the killings.

In response to the gruesome incident, local residents staged a protest and blocked the Ziarat-Chutair road, demanding immediate action from the authorities.

Read More: CTD kills nine militants in Balochistan’s Pishin

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department killed nine terrorists in Pishin Balochistan, ARY News reported quoting CTD.

According to CTD spokesperson, the operation was conducted in Khanai Baba area of Pishin, where nine militants were gunned down.

A huge cache of arms were also recovered from the terrorists who were involved in carrying out militancy in the province.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a successful operation in Balochistan’s Dukki.

As per details, the operation killing five terrorists was carried out at Dukki’s Dabar mountain, targeting members of a banned organization involved in attacks on coal mines, security forces, and civilians.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.