CTD kills nine militants in Balochistan’s Pishin

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department killed nine terrorists in Pishin Balochistan, ARY News reported quoting CTD.

According to CTD spokesperson, the operation was conducted in Khanai Baba area of Pishin, where nine militants were gunned down.

A huge cache of arms were also recovered from the terrorists who were involved in carrying out militancy in the province.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a successful operation in Balochistan’s Dukki.

As per details, the operation killing five terrorists was carried out at Dukki’s Dabar mountain, targeting members of a banned organization involved in attacks on coal mines, security forces, and civilians.

Read more: ‘Not even ten generations of terrorists can destablise Balochistan’, vows COAS Munir

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed satisfaction with the security forces’ efforts, emphasizing that state institutions are fully mobilized to combat terrorism.

He vowed to thwart any attempts to destabilize Balochistan, reaffirming the government’s commitment to sustaining peace and progress in the province at all costs.

It is important to mention here that unidentified assailants broke into a shop in Iran’s Sistan province late at night and killed eight Pakistani workers.

According to security sources, the attackers tied the victims’ hands and feet before shooting them dead, in what authorities described as a premeditated terrorist attack rather than a random crime.

Security sources alleged that banned Baloch terrorist groups, known to have safe havens in Iran, were behind the brutal killings.