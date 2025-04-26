web analytics
38.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, April 26, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

CTD kills nine militants in Balochistan’s Pishin

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department killed nine terrorists in Pishin Balochistan, ARY News reported quoting CTD.

According to CTD spokesperson, the operation was conducted in Khanai Baba area of Pishin, where nine militants were gunned down.

A huge cache of arms were also recovered from the terrorists who were involved in carrying out militancy in the province.

Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a successful operation in Balochistan’s Dukki.

As per details, the operation killing five terrorists was carried out at Dukki’s Dabar mountain, targeting members of a banned organization involved in attacks on coal mines, security forces, and civilians.

Read more: ‘Not even ten generations of terrorists can destablise Balochistan’, vows COAS Munir

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti expressed satisfaction with the security forces’ efforts, emphasizing that state institutions are fully mobilized to combat terrorism.

He vowed to thwart any attempts to destabilize Balochistan, reaffirming the government’s commitment to sustaining peace and progress in the province at all costs.

It is important to mention here that unidentified assailants broke into a shop in Iran’s Sistan province late at night and killed eight Pakistani workers.

According to security sources, the attackers tied the victims’ hands and feet before shooting them dead, in what authorities described as a premeditated terrorist attack rather than a random crime.

Security sources alleged that banned Baloch terrorist groups, known to have safe havens in Iran, were behind the brutal killings.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.