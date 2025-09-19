Three killed in separate firing incidents within two hours in Karachi

KARACHI: At least three people were killed in separate firing incidents across Karachi within a span of two hours on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to officials, a man identified as Zubair, a resident of Nazimabad, was shot dead in Nazimabad No. 3. Police said nothing was snatched from the victim, ruling out robbery as the motive.

In another incident, a man was gunned down in Karachi’s Sher Shah area. Police stated that the victim’s identity could not be immediately established. SSP Keamari confirmed that nothing was stolen from him either.

Meanwhile, in Korangi, a citizen opened fire on suspected robbers, killing one while the other managed to flee. Police said the incident highlights the growing frequency of armed confrontations in Karachi.

The killings have raised concern among residents as Karachi continues to grapple with rising street crime and targeted attacks. Police have launched investigations into the incidents.

Earlier, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, announced in a press conference that serious crimes in the city fell by 32 percent during the first eight months of 2025.

He said murder cases dropped by 30 percent, street crimes by 16 percent, robberies by 20 percent, and vehicle thefts by 9 percent.

The AIG highlighted that police operations across Karachi resulted in the arrest of 2,452 suspects and the safe recovery of 62 abducted persons. During encounters, police arrested 611 criminals, while 94 were killed and 626 were injured.

He further revealed that the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) carried out major crackdowns, arresting 62 inter-district gangs involved in car lifting and recovering 23 stolen vehicles.

Odho stated that the decline in crime figures was the outcome of enhanced policing, timely intelligence, and sustained operations against organised gangs.

The AIG added that Karachi Police remain committed to further reducing street crimes and protecting citizens through stricter enforcement measures in the coming months.