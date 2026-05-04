KARACHI: Robberies in Karachi have reached an alarming level as another private bank was looted today. Armed muggers escaped with an estimated Rs 5 to 6 million from a branch in the Pirabad area of Orangi Town on Manghopir Road, ARY News reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) West, Tariq Mastoi, as many as five robbers were involved in the heist. The SSP confirmed that the dacoits made off with between Rs 5 and 6 million.

Police and crime scene units, including the SSP West, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), and the Station House Officer (SHO), reached the site immediately after receiving the report.

SSP Mastoi stated that CCTV footage from cameras in and around the bank is currently being collected.

According to police, three of the robbers entered the bank while two remained outside to keep watch.

The muggers disarmed the security guard, snatching his pistol and rifle, before looting the cash from the bank counters.

In a final calculated move, the robbers fled the scene after locking the bank doors from the outside using a motorcycle wire lock.

Police added that further evidence is being collected and eyewitness statements are being recorded to identify the suspects.

Earlier, Karachi recorded an alarming surge in the street crimes during March 2026, according to a report released by the Citizens Police Liaison Committee, Sindh (CPLC).

According to CPLC report, a total of 3,027 motorcycles were stolen during the month of March, while a further 440 were snatched. The data shows that citizens were deprived of 1,265 mobile phones. In addition, 140 cars were reported stolen, while 17 were taken through snatching incidents.

A total of 44 murder cases were recorded in March, alongside six incidents of extortion and one case of kidnapping for ransom.

However, no incidents of bank robbery were reported in the city during the month, according to the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee report.