Youth found brutally murdered in Karachi

KARACHI: A young man’s tortured body was discovered inside a cupboard found in a garbage dump in Karachi’s Orangi Town, ARY News reported citing police.

According to details, the victim identified as Hassan Shah was a carpenter by profession and a resident of Sector 9, Orangi Town.

Hassan Shah’s mother reported him missing since Sunday night and his tortured body was found later. The victim Shah was the father of a minor daughter.

According to police Hassan Shah’s body was found wrapped in a cloth, hidden inside a drum, and placed in a cupboard. The case has been registered a team is formed to apprehend the culprits.

Earlier last month, a body of 10-year-old girl was found in a garbage dump in Karachi.

As per details, the body of a girl was found from a garbage dump in Lucky Star area of Saddar, Karachi. The body has been moved to the hospital for legal formalities.

The identify of the girl could not be ascertained as per initial reports. On July 3, the first case was lodged by the police after the recovery of an unclaimed newborn body in Karachi.

The first case of an unclaimed newborn’s body was registered in Sindh following the strict orders of the inspector general (IG).