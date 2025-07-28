Terrorists behind attack on Chinese nationals killed in Karachi

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department conducted a raid on a house in Karachi’s Manghopir area, killing three terrorists affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), ARY News reported quoting CTD.

According to CTD In-charge DSP Raja Umar Khattab, the operation was launched based on intelligence reports indicating the presence of TTP operatives in the hideout.

During the raid, an intense exchange of gunfire occurred between the police and the terrorists, who opened fire from inside the house. All three terrorists were killed on the spot.

Speaking to the media outside Civil Hospital, DSP Raja Umar Khattab confirmed that two of the slain terrorists were identified as Zafran and Qudratullah. Zafran, a high-value target with a Rs20 million bounty placed on his head by the government, was among the deceased.

The identification process for the third terrorist is ongoing. Khattab revealed that one of the killed terrorists was a suicide bomber, and the group was responsible for an attack on Chinese nationals in Pakistan last year.

The CTD recovered a significant cache of weapons from the site Faulkner, including three grenades, a Kalashnikov, suicide jackets, and other arms. A diary containing a list of potential targets was also seized from the terrorists.

The operation successfully neutralized all terrorists present in the house. Authorities are currently investigating the identity of the landlord of the property where the terrorists were hiding. The bodies of the slain terrorists have been shifted to Civil Hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here that three people were killed and 17 injured in the blast while 15 other vehicles were damaged in the explosion.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) revealed that 70 to 80 kilograms of explosives were used in the attack on Chinese nationals near Karachi Karachi that killed at least three persons

According to a report released by the bomb disposal unit, the blast was carried out using a device installed in a vehicle.

It added that all evidence collected from the site has been handed over to the relevant police station.