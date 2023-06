Karachi dairy farmers hike milk prices by Rs20/litre

KARACHI: The Karachi Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association has announced to unilaterally increase milk prices by Rs20 per litre, ARY News reported.

As per details, the milk is already being sold at Rs210/kg in Karachi against the official rate of Rs180 and now the Karachi dairy farmers have announced to further increase the price by Rs20 per litre.

In his statement, Derry Farmers leader Shakir Umar Gujjar said that the commissioner had twice convened a meeting for milk prices but he himself remained absent.

Read more: ‘Milk price in Karachi to touch Rs200 per litre’

“We told the additional commissioner that if prices were not immediately raised, we would announce raise ourselves.”

He said the rise in milk prices was announced in conjunction with stakeholders، From July 1, the x-farm rate will increase by Rs600 per 40kg of milk۔