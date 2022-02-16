Karachi delimitations: 25 towns, 233 UCs carved out in first phase

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the first phase of the delimitation process in Karachi, carving out 25 towns and 233 union committees (UCs) in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while announcing the completion of the first phase of delimitation in Karachi said that the list of delimitations will be shared on Wednesday evening.

“Any objections to delimitations could be raised and submitted before March 04,” the ECP said.

According to initial details, the Sohrab Goth Town which has a total population of 428,000 is divided into eight union committees while Malir Town having a population of over 600,000 is divided into 11 UCs.

Eight union councils have been carved out of Chanesar Town which has a population of 530,000.

Delimitation in Karachi

Previously, the provincial local government department notified that Sindh capital Karachi will have 26 towns, 233 union committees including 37 UCs and 5 towns in Korangi District, 26 UCs and 2 towns in South District, 26 UCs and 3 town councils in West District, 30 UCs in Malir District while Gadap, Ibrahim Haideri and Malir came under the category of towns.

In Central District, there will be 45 UCs and 5 towns, 26 UCs and 3 towns in Keamari District, whereas, the constituency of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani was declared Chanesar Town in East District. In East District, there will be 43 UCs and 5 fives.

Read More: 25 OR 26 TOWNS? ANOMALIES EMERGE IN KARACHI’S DELIMITATION

10 town committees in Shaheed Benazirabad, 17 in Sanghar, 12 in Nowshero Feroze, 10 in Hyderabad, 9 in Jamshoro, 8 in Matiari, 9 in Dadu, 7 in Tando Muhammad Khan and 4 in Tando Allahyar.

Comments