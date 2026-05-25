KARACHI: A couple who had reportedly contracted a love marriage after fleeing their homes were shot dead in a targeted attack in the Malir area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to officials, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of Saudabad police station in Karachi, where unidentified armed assailants opened fire on a vehicle carrying the couple. Police confirmed that both victims died on the spot, and their bodies were found on the back seat of the car.

Investigators stated that multiple bullet marks were found on different parts of the vehicle, indicating targeted firing from both sides. Initial findings suggest that the couple had left their homes and contracted a love marriage before settling in Karachi.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the motive behind the attack and are collecting forensic evidence from the crime scene. No arrests have been made so far.

Officials also recalled a similar incident earlier in January in Karachi’s Lasii Goth area, where a couple was killed in an alleged honour-related killing case. That case, registered at Sohrab Goth police station in Karachi, named multiple family members of the victims as suspects.

Police said that in that earlier Karachi case, armed suspects forcibly entered the house and opened fire on the couple after a dispute over marriage, later also attacking them with knives.

Authorities in the port city of Pakistan have vowed to pursue the current case with full legal force as investigations continue.