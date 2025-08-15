‘They won’t suffer anymore’: Karachi mother’s cold confession to killing kids

KARACHI: In a disturbing development following yesterday’s tragic double murder case in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Khayaban-e-Mujahid, the accused mother, Adeeba, has confessed to killing her two children and revealed chilling details during police interrogation, ARY News reported.

According to investigators, Adeeba claimed that her children would often stay at her home and that her son repeatedly expressed a wish to go to a place “where there would be no pain.”

She told Karachi police officials, “I took them to a place where they will no longer suffer.”

The suspect admitted to taking both children into the washroom and fatally attacking them with a sharp-edged weapon. Karachi police officials say a formal case against Adeeba is likely to be registered today as the investigation proceeds.

According to Karachi police, the victims include one boy and a girl, aged between 4 and 7 years. The incident was linked to a custody dispute following the mother’s divorce in September 2024.

The children, identified as 7-year-old Zarar and 4-year-old Samia, visited their mother one or two times a week and were staying with her at the time of the tragedy

After committing the act, the suspect informed her ex-husband and family members about the incident before notifying the Karachi police.

When law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, the mother was found with the bodies of her children.

According to authorities, the suspect appears to be suffering from psychological issues, and investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of this tragic event.

