Karachi central district moves against illegal advertisements, hoardings

KARACHI: Fraught with illegal advertisements and hoardings the district central has Monday taken cognizance of the matter ahead of monsoon season and in pursuance of the apex court orders asking concerned people to take them down immediately, ARY News reported.

The director advertisement of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Karachi Central has written to concerned companies to take down their advertisements in the form of pastings, structures and hoardings for which they have not paid the due fees and taxes.

The letters written to them warned of legal action if the warning is not timely heeded.

Separately, DMC Central has also asked advertisers to take down hoardings ahead of rains and storms to avoid any damage to people and properties.

In separate letters to police, advertisement office and Deputy Commissioner central, the director advertisement has notified crackdown against any violations starting after midnight of tonight.

It has also required the advertisement offices to furnish the record of earlier fee and tax payments against their spots to make estimations on the budget, it said.