Karachi doctors march in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

KARACHI: Thousands of doctors and paramedics on Sunday marched in Karachi in a show of support for the Palestinians against a continuing Israel’s military campaign in the densely populated Gaza Strip, ARY News reported.

The “White Coat March” was organised by Jamat-e-Islami (JI) in the port city as part of a continuing protests against the Israel’s atrocities, bombing Palestinians children, women, schools and hospitals.

The participants started their march from National Stadium signal and ended at the Liaquat National Hospital (LNH).

The doctors and paramedics were carrying placards, banners and Palestine flags in hands and chanted slogans against Israel and its western partners for Palestinians genocide in Gaza.

Addressing the protestors, JI Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman lauded the doctors for being part of the Palestinians solidarity march, also pointing out the genocide being carried out by Israel.

He pointed out that Israel has murdered over 18,000 innocent civilians, including journalists and doctors in Gaza, saying that half of the Gaza victims are children. “Western nations like US and Britain stand firm with Israel in killing Palestinian women and children,” he added.

The JI Karachi chief also castigated the Muslim rulers for being too timid to openly voice against the atrocities in Gaza. “US and Britain want to terrorise their people in the name of Islam to instill more fear in them,” he noted.

Naeem also lauded Hamas for destroying the ‘pride of Israel’ on October 7 – the day when their gunmen launched the biggest attack in country’s history. “By all means Israel is an illegitimate, terrorist state whereas Hamas is fighting for the liberation of her homeland,” he added.

He strongly lambasted the politicians who are towing the line of the Israeli allies in contrast to the national policy on Israel set by founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said that favouring the two-state solution simply translates into a paving way for recognising Israel.

Interim Sindh Health Minister Saad Khalid Niaz, newly elected General Secretary of the Pakistan Medical Association Abdul Ghafoor Shooro, Dr Abdullah Mutaqi of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association, Dr Sabir Abu Maryum General Secretary of the Palestine Foundation, Dr Azra Rafiq, Dr Aziza Anjum of PIMA women wing, Alkhidmat Director Health Services Dr Saqib Ansari and others also addressed the march.