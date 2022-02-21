Karachi: Doctors stage protest over knife attack in Jinnah Hospital

KARACHI: City’s Jinnah Hospital’s doctors on Monday boycotted various departments of the hospital complaining poor security after a stabbing incident, ARY News reported.

A burqa-clad man yesterday stabbed two doctors in the emergency ward of Jinnah Hospital (JPMC) when they tried to save a colleague lady doctor from the attack.

The doctors also staged a sit-in in front of Najmuddin Auditorium of the hospital.

A delegation of young doctors called on Director Jinnah Hospital (JPMC), Prof. Shahid Rasool. They vowed to continue their protest until robust security arranged for the hospital.

In a terrifying incident at Jinnah Hospital yesterday, a burqa-clad man attacked a lady doctor in the emergency ward.

The male doctors managed to stop the unidentified man from attacking their fellow medic but they sustained injuries from the attacker’s knife.

The attacker was caught at the crime scene and was handed over to the police.

The condition of injured doctors is out of danger. After the knife attack, the work at the emergency ward of the hospital was temporarily affected.

The Hospital’s administration announced to register a case against the stabbing incident.

