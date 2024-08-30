Chaos erupts at shopping mall opening in Karachi

KARACHI: The grand opening of a clothing accessories and homeware brands shop in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar turned chaotic as baton-wielding individuals stormed the venue, leading to chaos and vandalism, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the grand opening of a clothing accessories and homeware brands shop in Gulistan-e-Johar was marketed through social media platforms to attract the public attention.

However, the opening of the mart was not happened as planned.

Eyewitnesses reported that the unruly crowd caused significant damage to the property, disrupting the event, while, despite the commotion, police were notably absent from the scene.