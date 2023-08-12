Karachi: Drizzle turns weather pleasant, light rain forecast for Sindh coast

KARACHI: Karachi and other coastal districts of Sindh will likely drizzle or ligh rainfall on Saturday (today), citing Met Office ARY News reported.

Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province today.

However, cloudy or partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi and Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Tharparkar districts, according to a weather report.

Drizzle turned the weather pleasant this morning in various parts of the city as cloud hovering over the sky. Maximum temperature will remain between 30 to 32 degree Celsius with 60 percent humidity.

Southwestern winds blowing in Karachi with 12 to 15 nautical miles speed.

Met Office has said that moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also likely to enter these areas on August 13th.

Rainfall is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Lahore, Peshawar, Mardan and other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from 13th to 16th August with occasional gaps.

Rainfall is also expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from 14th to 16th August with occasional gaps. While in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar on 15th and 16th August, according to the weather report.

Moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore on 14th and 15th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.