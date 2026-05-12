Karachi: Notorious drug dealer Anmol alias “Pinky,” allegedly involved in cocaine trafficking, was presented before the Judicial Magistrate’s court in Karachi on Tuesday in connection with multiple criminal cases, ARY News reported.

According to the investigation officer, the accused is facing several charges, including possession of narcotics, illegal weapons, and involvement in an attempted murder case linked to drug-related activities.

Police informed the court that separate cases against the accused have been registered at Baghdadi and Garden police stations in Karachi.

The prosecution requested a six-day physical remand of the suspect for further interrogation and investigation.

During the hearing, the investigation officer argued that custody of the accused was necessary to trace the network allegedly associated with the drug trade and to recover further evidence.

However, the court rejected the request for physical remand and instead sent Anmol alias “Pinky” to jail on judicial remand.

The court also directed the investigation officer to submit charge sheets in all pending cases within 14 days.

Anoml a.k.a Pinky’s arrest

Earlier, alleged high-profile cocaine dealer Anmol alias Pinky was brought to a court in Karachi without handcuffs, in an apparent protocol.

According to reports, the investigating officer escorted the suspect, walking behind her and guiding her as she confidently entered the courtroom.

Sources claimed that during her time in custody, the suspect expressed confidence that she would soon be released.

Police arrested the alleged high-profile narcotics supplier, Pinky, during an intelligence-based operation conducted by Garden Police on the indication of security agencies.

Officials claimed that she was among the country’s most wanted drug traffickers and was allegedly involved in the production and distribution of high-grade cocaine across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Authorities stated that Pinky operated a mobile drug laboratory and was arrested along with a fully functional cocaine production unit. During the raid, police recovered one kilogram of semi-prepared cocaine, more than 15 cocaine capsules, chemical substances including ketamine, ephedrine, methamphetamine and lidocaine, as well as a pistol.