Karachi: Drugs openly being sold in Ibrahim Hyderi

KARACHI: An open sale of drugs has been revealed in the vicinity of Ibrahim Hyderi area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, ARY News obtained the footage that depicts the sale and purchase of drugs in front of children in Omar Colony area of Ibrahim Hyderi.

Local residents informed that the police are actively investigating the matter, as the brazen sale of narcotics continues unabated. Every day, drugs worth hundreds of thousands of rupees are reportedly being sold in Ibrahim Hyderi.

Community members have expressed concern over the alarming prevalence of drug use, particularly among young individuals and women.

Just a few days ago, a video emerged showcasing the drug consumption of a minor, further underscoring the gravity of the situation.

In response, the police have stated that they are in the process of gathering additional information after reviewing the video.

