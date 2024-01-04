Karachi DSP seeks justice as lady SHO ‘refuse’ to register case

KARACHI: The serving Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) is looking to get justice for his son as the lady Station House Officer (SHO) of Darakhshan Police Station allegedly refused to register his case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh police once again look helpless in the face of the vassal system, as the DSP of Sindh police is looking to get justice for his son after the lady SHO of Darakhshan Police Station allegedly refused to register his case against some ‘influential’ individuals.

The son of a DSP, in his complaint, claimed that on December 29, 2023, two single-cabin vehicles obstructed his vehicle, allegedly driven by ‘influential individuals,’ who later brandished advance rifles at him.

Later, the victim further claimed that despite several visits to Darakhshan Police Station located in the Karachi DHA, the lady SHO allegedly refused to register the case.

The complainant stated that the same person had quarreled with him a few days ago after which the matter was compromised later.

According to the DSP, the accused are driving vehicles similar to police mobiles having police lights on top of the vehicle in the DHA, Karachi.

However, the incident apparently looks like a road rage.

Meanwhile, despite the ban on security guards in private clothes by the Sindh Interior Minister and top police officials, the video – which is exclusively aired on ARY – showed the armed guards in plain clothes brandishing advanced automatic rifles on the streets.

Furthermore, the lady SHO, SP Clifton, DIG South refused to comment on the incident.