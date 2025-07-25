Karachi dumper crushed motorcyclist to death, driver arrested

KARACHI: A dumper crushed motorcycle, killing the rider on the spot tragic near Malir Court on the National Highway in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the victim’s body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for further procedures.

The police report stated that the dumper driver initially fled the scene but was later apprehended and taken to Malir City police station. The incident involved a dumper whose brakes failed and steering malfunctioned, as claimed by the driver, Ejaz, in his statement to the police.

Ejaz, who was traveling from Sohrab Goth to Qayyumabad, admitted to dozing off at the time of the accident. Further investigation revealed that his driving license had expired.

The police confirmed that the dumper was taken into custody, and a case was registered at Malir City police station under state complainant. The collision left one motorcycle completely damaged and another partially damaged.

Read more: Speeding dumper crashes into bungalow in Karachi

The driver also disclosed to the police that he works 12-hour shifts, spending the remaining time sleeping, which may have contributed to his fatigue during the incident.

Earlier, a speeding dumper crashed into a bungalow in Karachi, resulting in injuries to the driver and the cleaner.

As per details, the dumper, loaded with construction debris, collided with a boundary wall of a bungalow near Defence Morr while en route to Punjab Colony.

Police stated that the impact caused damage to the bungalow’s wall. The dumper driver has been taken into custody.

The driver claimed that the accident occurred due to brake failure.

Traffic police confirmed that both the driver and the cleaner sustained injuries in the crash and were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.