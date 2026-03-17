Over 23,000 vehicles blacklisted under e-challan system in Karachi

KARACHI: Traffic police have blacklisted more than 23,000 vehicles under the e-challan system since its launch in October 2025 in Karachi, officials revealed on Tuesday.

More than 600,000 e-tickets have been issued under the Traffic Regulation and Citation System (TRACS) since October 27, 2025.

This was revealed during a meeting chaired by Javed Alam Odho, Inspector General of Sindh Police, to review traffic management and the faceless e-ticketing system. The session was briefed by Pir Muhammad Shah, Chief of Karachi Traffic Police.

Officials said vehicles with a prolonged history of non-payment of e-challans were blacklisted in the provincial database.

During the meeting, it was also decided to launch a crackdown on motorcycles without number plates after Eid al-Fitr.

The IG Sindh took notice of a recent surge in traffic accidents across the city and directed authorities to submit a comprehensive investigative report, including causes and preventive measures.

However, IG Javed Alam Odho described the traffic arrangements during Ramadan as satisfactory, stating that efforts are being made to improve the system, enhance public convenience, and expand services.

According to a rescue report, at least 223 people have been killed and more than 2,250 injured in traffic accidents in Karachi so far in 2026. Many of these incidents involved heavy vehicles such as trailers and water tankers.

The report revealed that at least 75 people were killed in accidents involving heavy vehicles. Such incidents have increased notably during the holy month of Ramadan.

A day earlier, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah said that motorcyclists in Karachi had found ways to bypass the e-challan system.

DIG Traffic Karachi Pir Muhammad Shah in an exclusive chat disclosed that the city’s motorcyclists have thoroughly outwitted the modern e-challan system installed to overcome the traffic woes of the city.

“A grand operation will be launched against the motorbike riders involved in violation of the traffic laws after Eid ul Fitr,” city’s top traffic police official said.