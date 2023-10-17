On the earthquake in Karachi

On Monday night, Karachi experienced a significant earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter scale, jolting various parts of the city, including Shah Latif, Landhi, Muzaffarabad Colony, Muslimabad Colony, and others. However, what many citizens might not realize is that this earthquake can merely be a symptom of a much larger and escalating problem that can pose a grave threat to Karachi.

Recent reports circulating in the media have drawn attention to the issue of underground water extraction in Karachi, along with the rampant presence of illegal hydrants.

Simultaneously, allegations of corruption within relevant institutions have also come to light.

According to experts, the unchecked extraction of groundwater in Karachi is creating a vacuum beneath the city, causing irreparable damage in the form of earthquakes and other natural disasters. This, combined with environmental pollution, not only endangers human lives but also results in catastrophic storms, substantially increasing the risks faced by the city’s inhabitants.

One of the primary concerns voiced by experts is the unregulated extraction of groundwater in Karachi. The city heavily relies on underground water sources, especially as it grapples with worsening water scarcity issues.

The shortage of water in Karachi has turned the trade in underground water into a significant industry. Additionally, it’s worth noting that, in response to a directive from the Supreme Court, limited permission was given for sub-soil water business. Furthermore, comprehensive consultations led to the establishment of legislation and the formulation of rules and regulations for this trade.

However, the current rate of extraction far exceeds the natural recharge rate of aquifers, leading to the creation of underground voids. These voids, when they collapse, can trigger the formation of sinkholes and, ultimately, earthquakes.

In simple terms, the extensive removal of groundwater creates voids beneath the earth’s surface, rendering the ground above unstable and susceptible to seismic activity, as has been observed in recent events.

Another significant concern raised by professionals pertains to the potential repercussions on the city’s infrastructure. Karachi’s urban landscape is punctuated by towering skyscrapers, many of which are aging and vulnerable to subsidence. With the ground’s increasing instability due to excessive water extraction, the foundations of these structures may shift, endangering both lives and property. The risk of skyscrapers collapsing abruptly is a looming catastrophe.

The environmental implications of massive underground water extraction in Karachi are equally alarming. Beyond earthquakes, the long-term damage to the ecosystem is a significant concern. As underground water levels drop, seawater intrusion becomes a threat, contaminating groundwater and rendering it unfit for consumption. This crisis extends to the agricultural sector, which relies heavily on these water sources.

Environmental pollution is another distressing consequence of excessive extraction, as it can release hazardous chemicals and pollutants into the water supply, posing a severe risk to public health and the environment.

In conclusion, the problem of massive underground water extraction in Karachi is not merely a local issue; it is a ticking time bomb with far-reaching consequences. It is imperative that relevant authorities, in collaboration with experts and stakeholders, work together to develop a comprehensive plan that regulates groundwater extraction based on scientific data, ensures the stability of the city’s infrastructure, and safeguards the environment.

The risks are increasing, and ignoring them could lead to a devastating future for Karachi and its residents.