Karachi: Eight injured in cylinder explosion at hotel in Korangi

KARACHI: At least eight people sustained injuries in a gas cylinder blast at a hotel near Bilal Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi area, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Rescue sources have told ARY News that a gas cylinder exploded in the hotel, a portion of which was established over a nullah.

Soon after the explosion, Rangers and police officials reached the sport and cordoned off the spot. Rescue officials claimed that almost eight citizens were injured, while thee persons were rescued from the drain in a state of semi-consciousness.

Earlier in February, a gas cylinder exploded at a residential building in Karachi’s Lyari neighbourhood, resulting in injuries to six people including women and children.

According to police, the incident occurred at Bihar Colony area in Lyari after a cylinder exploded in the early hours on Saturday, causing burn wounds to six people including women and children.

Incidents of gas cylinders exploding in the city have been reported frequently in the city and led to human and infrastructural losses, mainly owing to underrated cylinders.

Comments