Karachi: Ex-cop puts ‘kidneys up for sale’ to overcome poverty

KARACHI: A terminated Karachi cop Abdul Fatah has put his and his children’s kidneys up for sale to overcome poverty, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A terminated policeman staged a protest in Karachi with a poster of ‘Kidneys for sale’ for Rs400,000. He wrote on the poster, “Kidneys for sale at the price of Rs400,000 for being restored to his police service and bear lawyer’s fees.”

کراچی: برطرف پولیس اہلکار اپنے اور بچوں کے گردے بیچنے پہنچ گیا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/JbtR7AbJDN — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 22, 2023

Fatah was protesting with his wife and his specially-abled daughter sitting in a wheelchair.

Abdul Fatah told ARY News that he was deputed to Security Zone I. Detailing his miseries, the former cop said that he took additional leaves due to his wife’s ailment which led to his termination from police service.

He burst into tears while talking about his financial hardships after losing his job. The former cop is the father of five children including his specially-abled daughter.

Abdul Fatah asked how he could bear the fees of lawyers to get back his employment when he couldn’t provide food for his family.

He said that his specially-abled daughter needs medical care which costs at least Rs2,000 per day while he requires at least Rs2,000 to arrange food for his family.

The former cop said that he decided to sell his and his children’s kidneys to arrange some money to arrange food and a lawyer’s fee to get back his police job through the court.

Fatah demanded higher authorities take notice of his miseries, otherwise, he would left with no choice other than selling his and his children’s kidneys to make ends meet.