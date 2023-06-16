Karachi exams to resume tomorrow as cyclone Biparjoy weakens

Karachi administration on Friday allowed the resumption of academic examinations from tomorrow as cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a “severe cyclonic storm” after hitting India’s Gujarat coast, ARY News reported.

In a notification, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon ordered the resumption of examinations and other education-related activities from June 17 (Saturday).

“Due to reduction in the severity of cyclone, the threat of cyclonic danger for Karachi division has reduced.”

“It is therefore, informed that all educational activities including examinations may be resumed in all educational institutions of Karachi Division by tomorrow i.e. 17.06.2023,” the notification said.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday that cyclone Biparjoy has completed landfall on the Indian Gujarat coast and is currently 125 km southwest of Keti Bandar.

#CycloneBiparjoy has completed landfall in Indian Gujrat. Pakistan was prepared but largely spared the full force. Sindh’s coastal areas like Sujawal were inundated by high sea levels, but most ppl had been evacuated to safe ground. Thank u to all partners in a stellar… pic.twitter.com/2nVz14uuQO — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) June 16, 2023

The storm is expected to weaken first to a cyclonic storm and then to a depression by today’s evening, the NDMA said.

“It is expected to move north-eastward and weaken into a cyclonic storm by morning 16 June and further weaken into a depression by evening 16 June,” the NDMA said.

The cyclone came ashore as a Category 1 storm and Pakistan’s coastal areas, including Karachi, remained largely spared.