Karachi expected to receive another spell of rain from Apr 17

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted another spell of rain, thunderstorm in Karachi from April 17 to April 19, ARY News reported.

“Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar from 17th (night) to 19th April (morning),” the PMD stated in a press release.

A day earlier, parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain due to the influence of a westerly wave.

Airport, I.I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Scheme 33, DHA and other parts of the city received rain.

The Met Office said that another strong westerly wave is likely to entre western parts of the country on April 16 and likely to grip most parts of Balochistan on April 17 and will extend to upper parts on April 18.

The weather system is likely to result in rain, thunderstorm in parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan.

Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal are likely receive rain from April 18 to April 21.

Additionally, rains are likely to lash Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from April 18 to April 20.

The Met Office predicted rain, thunderstorm (few heavy, with isolated very heavy falls) with snowfall over high mountains in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner and Malakand from April 17 to April 21.

Similarly, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram are also expected to receive rain during the period.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm (few heavy, with isolated very heavy falls) is expected in Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Awaran, Lasbella, Khuzdar, Kalat, Noushki, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Loralai, Harnai, Qilla Saifullah, Mastung, Ziarat, Shirani, Zhob, Musa Khel and Barkhan from April 16th to April 19.

Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur are expected to receive rain-wind/thunderstorm (few heavy falls) with snowfall over high mountains with occasional gaps from April 18 to April 22 April.