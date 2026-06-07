Karachi to experience hot and humid weather

KARACHI: The Met Office on Sunday forecast a hot and humid weather in Karachi as sizzling hot weather continuing in the country with temperatures reached to above 40 Celsius in several districts.

Maximum temperature in Karachi could remain between 35 to 37 Celsius and minimum temperature 30 C in the port city. The weather department has predicted 43 feels like temperature in the city on Monday.

The Met Office has forecast heatwave conditions could develop in the region in the upcoming week.

The southwesterly winds blowing in the city with 20 KM per hour speed.

PMD weather outlook

The PMD in its June to August seasonal outlook has said that currently, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) is in a neutral phase and is expected to shift to a positive phase by July 2026. The El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO), has shifted to a positive phase (El Nino) and is expected to further strengthen during the season.

The Met Office has said that in view of these prevailing climate conditions, normal to below-normal rainfall is expected over most parts of the country during June to August, with the largest negative departures likely over the northeastern parts of Punjab.

A high probability of below-normal rainfall across most of the country, particularly in Punjab, Sindh, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most of Balochistan.

In contrast, near-normal to slightly above-normal rainfall is anticipated over the northern regions, including Gilgit-Baltistan, adjoining areas of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.