Karachi to experience mostly cloudy weather with no chances of rain

KARACHI: The port city will experience mostly cloudy weather conditions with chances of drizzle or light rain at some places, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather report.

Southern districts of Sindh including the coast have chances of light rain/drizzle. Traces of rainfall reported in Karachi yesterday, according to the report.

A weather official earlier said that no rain is expected in Karachi in the coming days but the city will stay cloudy.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said in a report that the monsoon spell is far from the city as the monsoon belt has turned to the northern areas.

He predicted a monsoon spell expected by the middle of September and not necessarily in August.

The Pakistan Met Department (PMD) had predicted more rain this year. Kashmir, Punjab and Balochistan are expected to see more than usual showers, it said.

Earlier, the met office revised its rain forecast for the metropolis from July 25 saying that the monsoon spell has weakened and the city would witness drizzle or light rain rather than a previous forecast of heavy showers.