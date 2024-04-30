Karachi to experience scorching hot weather as temperatures rise

KARACHI: The Met Office has predicted that the daytime temperatures in Karachi likely to rise upto 40° Celsius today, ARY News reported.

Temperatures will likely to be felt at 41° to 42° Celsius today, the weather department said.

The winds from northwestern direction have soared temperatures and intensity of the extreme weather, according to the weather report.

This hot weather wave will persist likely for next two days.

Experts have advised general public to avoid an unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and judicious use of water and cold beverages.

Global temperatures hit record highs last year and the UN’s World Meteorological Organization said Asia was warming at a particularly rapid pace, with the impact of heatwaves in the region becoming more severe.

Scientific research has shown climate change is causing heatwaves to be longer, more frequent and more intense.