Karachi experiences cold and dry weather: Met Office

KARACHI: The weather remains partially cloudy, cold and dry in the port city as fog restricts visibility in the morning, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the meteorological department, the minimum temperature in Karachi recorded 17-degree Celsius, while maximum temperature will remain between 28 to 29 -degree Celsius.

Humidity in air remained 38%, Met Office said.

The weather will remain cold and dry in most districts of Sindh with likely fog and smog in Jacobabad, Mohen Jo Daro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki and Padidan, according to the weather department.

Cold and frosty weather will prevail in most districts of Balochistan, while the northern districts of province will be hit by extreme cold weather.

The Met Office has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country with chances of light rain at some places and snowfall at mountains in GB and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The fog and smog will prevail in plains of Punjab, KP and upper Sindh.