Karachi experiences cold night, minimum 11° C temperature

KARACHI: The port city experienced a cold night as gusts of icy winds blowing and minimum temperature recorded at 11° Celsius, according to the Met Office.

The weather office has forecast cold, dry and cloudy weather in Karachi during next 24 hours. “The maximum temperature likely to peak to 25 Celsius today,” according to the weather report.

The northeastern winds blowing with 10 kilometers per hour speed with humidity ratio at 71 percent.

The weather will remain cold and dry in most districts of Sindh with likelihood of medium to intense fog in the nighttime in Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Dadu, Larkana, Tando Jam and adjoining areas.

Most of the areas in the province likely to experience gusty strong winds, according to the weather report.

The Meteorological Department earlier said that the temperatures being felt two to four degrees colder than the actual, owing to the northeastern winds blowing at speeds ranging from 5 to 15 kilometers per hour.

Minimum temperature in Sindh, 3 Celsius, was recorded in Mohen jo Daro, while 4 Celsius each recorded in desert town of Mithi and Sukkur.