Karachi experiences very hot weather owing to suspension of sea winds

KARACHI: Weather likely to remain hot to very hot in the port city till Thursday (tomorrow) with maximum temperatures likely to reach 41 ºCelsius, according to the weather department.

Karachi will experience a hot humid weather for two days owing to suspension of winds from the sea. The sea breeze used to have a soothing impact over the weather in the city.

The depression over Odisha (east-India) persists and likely to move west- northwestward. The other Low pressure over the Indian Gujrat-Rajasthan region persists.

The Met Office has forecast likely rainfall in Karachi between 16 to 18 September.

Under the influence of this weather system isolated rainfall with dust-thunderstorms is also likely in Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Thatta and Badin districts till Thursday.