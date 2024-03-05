Karachi experiences windy weather as winds can go up to 40KM

KARACHI: The city experiencing a spell of windy weather under the influence of the westerly weather system, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The northeastern winds blowing in Karachi with 25 kilometers per hour speed. The wind speed can go as up as to 40KM, according to the weather report.

Strong winds are expected to bring the mercury further down and the ongoing cold wave could sustain until tomorrow (Wednesday), weather office predicted.

“The minimum temperature was recorded 13-degree Celsius early morning today”.

Met Office has informed that a new westerly wave is likely to approach Balochistan today and may impact the weather in province with winds and rainfall.

Another westerly weather system will enter in the country via Balochistan on March 09. This westerly wave could grip Karachi and may spread to other parts of Sindh, according to the Met Office.