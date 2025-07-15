web analytics
Karachi faces 100 million gallons water shortage after Dhabeji power outage

Karachi will face 100 mln gallons of water shortage due to power breakdown at Dhabeji pumping station, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting KW&SB spokesperson.

According to details, a major power breakdown occurred at the Dhabeji Pumping Station after midnight.

The power failure struck at 12:20 AM, due to which Line No. 5 of the water supply system was impacted at two different points. The K-Electric power outage led to operational disruptions at the station, hampering pumping operations.

In response, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board authorities immediately initiated repair and restoration work, which is expected to be completed within 36 hours.

During this period, Karachi will face a shortfall of approximately 100 million gallons of water, the spokesperson added.

Efforts are underway to minimize the impact and ensure swift restoration of water supply across the affected areas.

Read more: Dhabeji pumping station power breakdown disrupts Karachi water supply

This is not the first time that Dhabeji pumping station is hit by a power outage.

Last month, a major K-Electric power outage at the Dhabeji Pumping Station late Friday night severely disrupted Karachi’s water supply.

A spokesperson for the KWSC said the outage affected operations at both the K-II and K-III pump houses.

As a result, two main pumps at K-III were non-operational for the past 38 hours, causing significant water supply disruptions across the city.

The prolonged disruption led to a shortfall of approximately 171 million gallons of water, leaving several areas—including Nazimabad, New Karachi, Landhi, and Korangi—facing acute water shortages.

