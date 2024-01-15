Karachi ‘faces’ 480 million cubic meters gas shortage

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has urged the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to end gas shortage and prolonged load-shedding in Karachi, ARY News reported.

A delegation comprising MQM-P’s Rabita Committee member Mangla Sharma and Zahid Mansoori met DMD Operations of SSGC Saeed Rizvi. During the meeting, the Rabita Committee members expressed serious concerns over the ongoing gas crisis in Karachi.

The MQM-P maintained that that domestic consumers are facing hardhsips and extremely worried about the shortage of gas. They asked the SSGC to make every possible effort to resolve the problem arising from this gas crisis.

On this occasion, DMD Operations of SSGC informed that Karachi is facing a 480 million cubic meters gas shortage. He said that the city is getting only 720 million cubic meters of gas against its requirement of 1200 million cubic meters.

“SSGC is trying to improve the situation,” DMD Operations of SSGC added.

Earlier on Monday, the enraged protestors in Lahore blocked Gurumangat Road to record their protest against the gas shortage.

The protestors in large numbers forcibly entered the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) office after breaking its main gate and chanted slogans against the GM of the company for gas shortage.

The protestors said they are receiving the bills from the SNGPL but not the gas, which has compelled them to arrange gas at higher rates for cooking.

Later, the GM of the company negotiated with the protestors and assured them provision of gas.