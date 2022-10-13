Karachi faces major power breakdown as Extra High Tension line trips

KARACHI: Karachi suffered a major power breakdown on Thursday morning in the sweltering weather as an Extra High Tension (EHT) line tripped and affected the power supply in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the power supply was interrupted after an extra high-tension line tripped, resulting in the closure of more than 30 grids.

Power outages were observed in Gulshan-e-Maymar, FB Area, Liaquatabad, SITE, Superhighway, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Gulshan, Shah Faisal and Malir.

Orangi Town, Baldia, Saddar, Safora Chowrangi, Scheme 33 and surrounding areas were also among the areas without power.

Meanwhile, KE Spokesperson – in a Tweet – said: “There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted”.

