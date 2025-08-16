Karachi factory worker killed in lift mishap

KARACHI: A worker died of suffocation in Karachi after being trapped in a lift of a garment factory at Vita Chowrangi, Korangi, ARY News reported.

The incident occurred when the worker named Kashif sent by factory management to fetch tea, became stuck in the lift, with half his body trapped above and the other half below.

Sources revealed factory management failed to inform the police and attempted to conceal the incident. No lift technician or trained professional was called to assist, leading to the worker’s tragic death.

The police have taken notice of the incident and initiated an inquiry.

This accident follows a pattern of lift-related tragedies in Karachi as in a similar incident occurred in a residential building in Gulistan-e-Johar, Block 19, a young boy, the only son of his parents, lost his life in December 2024.

Authorities attempted to safely extract the boy by cutting the lift, but he was severely injured and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital.