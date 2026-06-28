QUETTA: A young man from Karachi was killed and a woman critically injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a family’s vehicle in the Dasht area of Balochistan’s Kech district after they reportedly lost their way, police said.

According to preliminary information, the deceased was identified as Ali Jameel, a resident of Karachi. A woman travelling with the family sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Police said the family, residents of Karachi’s Nazimabad area, was travelling to Quetta when they were allegedly misdirected by Google Maps and reached the remote Khand area of Dasht.

Officials said unidentified armed men opened fire on the vehicle after it entered the area. Two young children travelling with the family escaped the attack unharmed.

The incident occurred late Saturday night. Authorities shifted the body of the deceased and the injured woman to Karachi, while an investigation into the attack is underway.

Read more: Two Miners Killed in Balochistan Coal Mine Collapse

Earlier, two workers were killed in a fatal incident in Lakhra coalmine near Hyderabad. The incident happened in the coalmine of Sindh Lakhra Coal Company, rescue officials said.

Rescuers said that the two labourers were fall down to the 100-foot-deep pit along with the machine.

The deceased workers were identified as Nadir Rajar and Juman Rajar, sources said.

“The dead bodies of both workers were retrieved from the mine and handed over to their families.

It is to be mentioned here that a coal miner from Shangla in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was killed in an accident at Lakhra coal mine in last February, highlighting persistent safety concerns faced by mine workers across the country.