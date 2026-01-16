Karachi police successfully recover abducted three-year-old Boy

KARACHI: A three-year-old boy, who was allegedly abducted from a park in North Nazimabad, Karachi, has been successfully recovered, ARY News reported.

The child, identified as Anas, was reportedly taken from Fateh Bagh Park in North Nazimabad, Block F, Karachi, on Sunday, January 11, while visiting the park with a relative and other children.

CCTV footage had earlier surfaced showing a woman carrying the child, accompanied by a man wearing a red jacket, sparking immediate concern among the family and local authorities.

According to the child’s family, the individuals holding Anas allowed them to speak via video call and explained that the child had been taken by mistake. They appeared frightened and cooperative during the conversation, which gave the family hope that the boy could be recovered safely.

Karachi police traced the child to a home in the city, and the suspects contacted the child’s uncle directly to coordinate the handover. Authorities said the handover went smoothly, and the child was returned to his family unharmed.

Investigators are now working to determine how the child’s uncle’s contact number ended up with the alleged abductors and whether the incident involved acquaintances or was a genuine case of kidnapping.

The complainant had earlier stated that the individuals holding Anas seemed scared and anxious during the video call, which may have helped authorities in managing the recovery.

Karachi police had registered a missing person report immediately after the incident and collected CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to aid in the search. Police teams worked alongside the boy’s family throughout the process to ensure his safe return.

The incident has raised serious concerns about child safety in public spaces across Karachi, prompting authorities to review security measures in parks and recreational areas. Police have urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to prevent similar incidents in the future.