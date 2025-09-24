Karachi family storms software house to rescue daughter from alleged captivity

KARACHI: A disturbing incident unfolded in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, where a call center employee was allegedly harassed and confined inside a software house, ARY News reported.

According to police reports, the girl managed to call her family for help, prompting them to rush to the spot.

Upon arrival, her family confronted the software house owners, leading to a heated clash that escalated into an exchange of gunfire.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported. Police intervened swiftly, recovered the girl safely, and arrested four people, including the owners of the software house, involved in the firing.

Karachi Police confirmed that an FIR is being registered on the complaint of the victim’s father, while investigations are underway.

Earlier, a minor was allegedly kidnapped for ransom from the Civil Lines area of Karachi.

The four-year-old girl named Maira was kidnapped from Hijrat Colony in Karachi’s Civil Lines as ARY News has obtained the incident’s video.

In the footage, a man can be seen abducting the minor girl while her elder sister runs after the suspected kidnappers in an attempt to stop them. Despite her efforts, the abductors managed to flee with the child.

The victim’s father told police that the elder sister tried to intervene, but the kidnappers forcibly took Maira and escaped. He said that the kidnappers have since demanded a ransom of Rs. 1.5 million for the child’s safe return.

According to Karachi police, the case has been handed over to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC). However, the family has expressed disappointment over the lack of progress and unsatisfactory performance by the police so far.

The family has appealed to authorities to take immediate notice of the incident and ensure the safe recovery of the kidnapped girl.