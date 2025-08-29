Karachi minor girl kidnapped for ransom

KARACHI: A minor has allegedly been kidnapped for ransom from the Civil Lines area of Karachi on Thursday, ARY News reported citing police.

The four-year-old girl named Maira was kidnapped from Hijrat Colony in Karachi’s Civil Lines as ARY News has obtained the incident’s video.

In the footage, a man can be seen abducting the minor girl while her elder sister running after the suspected kidnappers in an attempt to stop them. Despite her efforts, the abductors managed to flee with the child.

The victim’s father told police that the elder sister tried to intervene, but the kidnappers forcibly took Maira and escaped. He said that the kidnappers have since demanded a ransom of Rs. 1.5 million for the child’s safe return.

According to police, the case has been handed over to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC). However, the family has expressed disappointment over the lack of progress and unsatisfactory performance by the police so far.

The family has appealed authorities to take immediate notice of the incident and ensure the safe recovery of the kidnapped girl.