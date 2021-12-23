Karachi only has five female MLOs, details emerge

KARACHI: In a shocking revelation after a girl child’s post-mortem was delayed for over 10 hours, it has emerged that Karachi only has five female medico-legal officers (MLOs), ARY NEWS reported.

A three-year-old girl Harmain died after being hit by a bullet during an exchange of fire between security guards and muggers at a shopping mart in Karachi.

The family had to wait for over 10 hours for her post-mortem at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) after a delay from the female MLO.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While commenting over a delayed post-mortem, the executive director of JPMC Shahid Rasool said that it was an unfortunate incident and the MLO could have been called from any hospital.

Later clarifying her position, the female MLO Samia Syed said that they are performing a post-mortem on the body and a report would only be released by evening.

Read More: MINOR GIRL KILLED IN FIRING BETWEEN SECURITY GUARDS AND ROBBERS

She revealed that Karachi only has five female MLOs and even Jinnah hospital does not have a female MLO for the night shift. “I and another female medical officer perform eight-hour duties,” she said and added that they had already submitted a proposal to hire a medico-legal officer for the night shift.

She also rejected reports regarding shifting the child’s body to home and said that they decided to put it in the morgue after consultation with the family.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!