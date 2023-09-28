Karachi: FIA arrests two involved in Havala Hundi transactions

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a raid at an office in Saddar, arrested two accused involved in Hawala Hundi business, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Illegal hawala and hundi business was being operated under the shelter of mobile phones and LED light business.

Evidence of hawala transactions found in a mobile of the accused, FIA officials said.

“The accused have made over one billion Pakistani rupees hawala transactions,” FIA said.

“A man named Shahzad, was providing Chinese currency from Lahore,” officials said. “Accused Shahzad had even provided massive amounts upto 75 million Chinese currency for illegal transactions,” FIA said.

“Accused Salman had provided money to shopkeepers dealing in mobile phones in Saddar,” officials said.

Earlier, the FIA had apprehended three members of the organized hawala hundi group operating in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The FIA officials carried out raid in the PSX against the organized hawala hundi gang and arrested three suspects.

During the raid, the officials seized Rs 9,000,000 Pakistani currency, $3200 US dollars, 26,420 dirhams, 12,289 riyals, bonds worth more than Rs 2400, and deposit slips from the possession of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the messages related to foreign currency – referring hundi – were found from two mobile phones recovered from the arrested accused.