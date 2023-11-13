Karachi: Fire erupts at I.I Chundrigar Road building

KARACHI: Fire erupted in a building located near I. I. Chundrigar Road, Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

According to the rescue officials, a total of three firefighting vehicles reached the spot and initiated the firefighting operation.

The rescue officials claim that the firefighters successfully evacuated the building, however, initially the cause of the fire was erupted due to an electric short circuit.

After receiving the information about the incident, the police and rangers also reached the spot, while the area was cordoned off.

Earlier to this, an oil refinery unit at Alipur Chattha has caught fire and a firefighting operation has been underway.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and initiated firefighting operation, sources said. According to preliminary reports five fire tenders of Rescue 1122 have been engaged in firefighting operation.

According to rescue sources, the fire ignited at the boiler and heating chamber of the oil refining unit.

“Around 25,000 litres of the crude stock has been present at the oil chamber of the refining unit,” sources said.

Rescue sources said that the cause of the blaze could not be ascertained so far.