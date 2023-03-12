Karachi: Fire in multi-storey building brought under control

KARACHI: The fire that engulfed a 16-storey building on Karachi’s main artery Sharea Faisal has been brought under control, ARY News reported.

Authorities confirmed that more than 12 fire tenders, two snorkels, several water tankers and two water bowsers were used to douse the fire.

According to rescue sources, the blaze, rated by fire tenders as a third-degree fire, erupted in a billboard on top of the building.

Law enforcement personnel, including the police and Rangers, are present at the location to maintain order. Along with the fire brigade, Pakistan Navy’s firefighting vehicles were also present to put off the blaze.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the authorities concerned.

