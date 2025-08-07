🔴Live: Massive fire in Karachi’s Landhi Industrial Zone brought under control

KARACHI: A massive fire that broke out at a factory in Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone has been brought under control, according to Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan, ARY News reported.

Khan confirmed that 90 percent of the fire was contained, with full extinguishment expected soon. Firefighting teams surrounded the factory from all sides, working tirelessly to extinguish the remaining flames.

He added that cooling and relief operations will continue for the next two days, and debris removal is already underway.

He further revealed that firefighters initially worked to stop the blaze from spreading to neighboring buildings before intensifying efforts to control the main fire.

Factory structure collapses

Rescue officials believe the fire originated in the basement of the affected building. The blaze was quickly categorised as a third-degree fire.

At least 16 fire tenders and two water bowsers were deployed at the scene. During the operation, two sections of the factory collapsed.

The factory has now been reduced to rubble, raising serious questions about fire safety protocols and emergency response infrastructure in Karachi’s industrial zones.

The fire reportedly spread to multiple adjoining factories, and gas cylinder storage in one nearby facility added to the danger, prompting fears of a possible explosion.

CM Sindh orders full inquiry

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was briefed on the devastating fire that engulfed a factory in Karachi’s Landhi Export Processing Zone.

During the briefing, officials informed the CM that a large number of employees were present inside the factory when the fire broke out but rescue authorities safely evacuated all individuals.

They also confirmed that the five-storey factory building has completely collapsed due to the intensity of the fire.

CM Murad Ali Shah issued immediate instructions to fire brigade and rescue services to take swift and effective measures.

He ordered complete assistance to factory owners and workers affected by the incident.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister directed Commissioner Karachi to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and submit a detailed report.

Injured rescued, no casualties reported

So far, seven injured workers have been rescued from the site. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported.

Rescue 1122 COO Abid Sheikh confirmed that no loss of life has occurred.

He said firefighting foam may be used if required and estimated that 3–4 more hours might be needed for complete extinguishment.

Karachi Deputy Mayor urges investigation

Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad said additional fire trucks were dispatched due to the growing intensity of the fire.

Water shortages prompted the Karachi Water Corporation to send emergency tankers.

“Our top priority is to extinguish the fire as soon as possible,” he said, adding that a full investigation must be carried out to determine the cause of the incident.

Export Processing Zone Chairman visits site

Chairman of the Export Processing Zone (EPZ), A.D. Khawaja, visited the affected site and confirmed that the fire was reported around 10:30 AM.

Initially, one fire tender from the EPZ responded, but more were called in due to the fire’s scale.

Khawaja said he had been in touch with the Karachi Commissioner and Rescue 1122 officials.

EPZ chairman emphasised that all efforts are being made to prevent the blaze from spreading further.

He also noted that the factory was involved in recycling used clothing.