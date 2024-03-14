Karachi fishermen become millionaires after catching rare fish

KARACHI: Local fishermen from Karachi became millionaires after he captured rare Sowa fish, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, Hanif Katiyar, a fisherman hailing from the coastal village of Kharo Chan and his crew hauled in over 300 rare Sowa fish, bringing joy to fishermen and the crew

The price of rare Sowa fish caught near Keti Bandar is over millions.

Earlier, local fishermen from Balochistan’s coastal city Gwadar accidentally caught a rare ‘sunfish’.

Fishermen in Gwader were amazed at what they accidentally caught in their nets on Friday. A rare fish breed named ‘Sun Fish’ was caught by the fishermen.

Experts say that the Sun Fish is often found in the deep sea and weighs over 2 tons.

In July 2021, lady luck smiled on a fisherman when he landed a rare fish weighing 26 kilogrammes off Balochistan’s Jiwani coast.

According to details, the fish, locally known as Sowa, fetched Rs676,000 at an auction at a local fish market.

This is the third such catch in a week’s time. Earlier, on May 30, a rare Sowa (croaker) fish caught off the coast of Jiwani was sold for a hefty sum of Rs8.6 million.

The rare croaker fish weighed 48 kilogrammes. Deputy Director of Fisheries Ahmed Nadeem confirmed that a fisherman named Waheed Baloch, hailing from Gwadar’s Pishukan village and a resident of Koh-e-Sar Bazar has become a millionaire overnight.