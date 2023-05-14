Five including two women shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Five people including two women were killed in separate firing incidents in Karachi in the last two hours, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, the shootings took place in Memon Goth, Surjani Town, Defence, and Municipal Town۔

Police officers said two people were killed when unidentified men opened fire at a car near a petrol pump in Gulshan-e-Surjani، The deceased were identified as Babar and Naseem۔

Separately a man was shot dead at a wedding ceremony in Malir Saudabad, he was identified as Muhammad Arsalan. The body was transferred to Jinnah Hospital۔

A woman died in an accidentally fired shot in Karachi’s DHA. The incident was reported in Defence Phase 6, Khayaban-e-Halal.

The woman was identified as Safia۔

Meanwhile, a woman was shot dead in firing near Bismillah Chowk near Gulshan-e-Ghazi, Baldia. The deceased was identified as Noreen، whose body was transferred to a civil hospital۔

The police have gathered evidence from the crime scene and launched an investigation۔